Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,740,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $138,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

