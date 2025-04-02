Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 93,149,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 15,690,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Insider Activity at Arcadium Lithium

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of Arcadium Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,362,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadium Lithium

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadium Lithium by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcadium Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Arcadium Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

