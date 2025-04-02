Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.36% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $42,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

