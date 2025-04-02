Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 22,496 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $258,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,175,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

PKG stock opened at $199.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.