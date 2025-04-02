Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $3,304,743.04 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 224,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $3,304,743.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,922,943 shares in the company, valued at $734,865,720.96. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Asana by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

