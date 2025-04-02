Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Up 13.7% – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.17 ($0.96). Approximately 19,026,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 6,408,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.25 ($0.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.43. The stock has a market cap of £645.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

