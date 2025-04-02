AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

In other AudioEye news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

