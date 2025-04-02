B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $316.34 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.13.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

