Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Karman, NetSol Technologies, RF Industries, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a history of reliable performance, steady dividends, and a solid reputation in the market. These stocks are generally considered safe investments, particularly during economic downturns, due to the financial stability and resilience of the underlying companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 545,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,533. Karman has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.34.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,164. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $222.24.

