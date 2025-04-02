BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.89. 12,876,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,267,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBAI. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $851.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,185 shares of company stock worth $635,493. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $3,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

