BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million.

BioHarvest Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BHST opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.27. BioHarvest Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

Featured Stories

