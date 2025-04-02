Blair William & Co. IL Buys 51,541 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33,743.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 104,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.