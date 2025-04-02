Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

