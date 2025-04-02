Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,754 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $373,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 77.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,079 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $250,458.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,385.26. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Shares of BPMC opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

