Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 318,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3,862.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 322.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

