Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $13.77.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
