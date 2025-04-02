Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 544,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 644,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $153,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

