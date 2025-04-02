Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,301 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intapp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,060,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,206,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,720. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $374,779.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

