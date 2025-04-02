Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. HF Sinclair accounts for about 0.6% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $41,317,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

