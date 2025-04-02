Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 10,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.