Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance
CANQ stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.
About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.