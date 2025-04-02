California Public Employees Retirement System Has $54.66 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $54,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 132.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

Shares of HUBS opened at $582.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,470.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

