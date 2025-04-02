California Public Employees Retirement System Has $60.98 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $60,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.45.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

