Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases Shares of 819 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $123,157,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $4,324,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,345,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,462,000 after buying an additional 422,794 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $315.55 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.60.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

