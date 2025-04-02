CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $55,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after buying an additional 74,730 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $167,378.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,545.10. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

