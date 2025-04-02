Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Posts Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.94) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, reports. Catalyst Media Group had a net margin of 12,308.20% and a return on equity of 0.83%.

Catalyst Media Group Price Performance

CMX opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 10.94. Catalyst Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.42).

Catalyst Media Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Catalyst Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

