Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.38. Celsius shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1,691,105 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Celsius Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Celsius by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 2.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

