CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

