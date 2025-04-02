CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 30,958 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,542,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,793,000 after buying an additional 79,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $174,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,370. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

