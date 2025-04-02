Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 890.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.00.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $468.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $360.05 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

