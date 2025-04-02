Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,360 ($43.44) and last traded at GBX 3,405 ($44.02), with a volume of 60515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,470 ($44.86).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,500 ($58.18) to GBX 4,000 ($51.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($65.61) to GBX 4,800 ($62.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarkson
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
