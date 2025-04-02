Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $32,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,230,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,804,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $469,730,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $152.52 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

