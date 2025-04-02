Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $43.79 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,685.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,772.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4,750.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

