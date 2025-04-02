Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,117 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.