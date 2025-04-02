Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.21. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,794,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coastal Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

