Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

