ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

NYSE COP opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

