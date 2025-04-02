Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Corcel Price Performance
LON CRCL opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. Corcel has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
About Corcel
