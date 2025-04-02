Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CRCL opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. Corcel has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

