Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRBG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

