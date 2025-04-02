Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $6.31 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 485,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 152,978 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,042,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 585,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

