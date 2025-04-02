Crescent Park Management L.P. Trims Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up about 6.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

WIX opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

