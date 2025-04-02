Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 1477206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

