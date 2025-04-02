CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.57. CVW CleanTech shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

CVW CleanTech Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

