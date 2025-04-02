Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 11,382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,498,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,607 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

