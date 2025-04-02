Cynosure Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 103,970 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

