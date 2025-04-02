Cynosure Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $488.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.