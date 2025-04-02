Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 30,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

