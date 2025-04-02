DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in DaVita by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVA opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

