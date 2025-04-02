Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 518.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Up 2.1 %

Immersion stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

