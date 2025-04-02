Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 159,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 104,196 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $53.43.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
