Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 159,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 104,196 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $53.43.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.